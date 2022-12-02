Green 19 Podcast: Packers versus Bears looses some luster but Packers still have goals

GREEN BAY - As the Green Bay Packers prepare to head to Chicago this weekend to take on the Bears, quarterback Aaron Rodgers plans on playing despite injuries. Is that the best course of action? Plus, what changes can the defense make after being gutted by Jalen Hurts? Plus, what are the chances we see Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs on the field together this weekend? Host Kassidy Hill is joined by reporters Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood to break down the NFL's oldest rivalry, debate the best course of action for the Packers final five games and dive into the merits of fresh milk.

