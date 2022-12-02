Packers' David Bakhtiari out after appendectomy; Romeo Doubs, De'Vondre Campbell questionable

GREEN BAY − Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari had an emergency appendectomy Friday and will not be available for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

Bakhtiari practiced Thursday, but Friday morning he went to the team doctor with abdomen pain.

In a Twitter post on Friday afternoon, Bakhtiari shared the timeline: "What a crazy day. Thought I may have strained my abdomen or something this morning so I brought it up to our team Doctor. Next thing I know, I’m having surgery. Did not expect this. Everything went well. Thank y’all!"

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (right thumb/rib) was at practice Friday, participating in stretch during the open media portion. He did not have a status designation on the injury report Friday.

Coach Matt LaFleur said a decision would be made on his game status after seeing how he felt following a second day of practice.

"He looked really good, so we'll see how he feels (Friday) and how many reps he takes," LaFleur said. As to whether the Packers would be careful with Rodgers, even if he is playing, LaFleur said, "I think if we have any reservation that would be, I mean, if he can't protect himself, he won't be out there."

If Rodgers cannot play Sunday, backup quarterback Jordan Love will. Love took all first-team reps Wednesday while Rodgers rested. Rodgers was on the field again Thursday and took some first team reps, albeit in a limited role.

Rookie receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle) was also at practice Friday, his third straight day on the field. Doubs' status for Sunday remains in question and he is officially considered questionable.

"We'll see (Friday), but he's looked solid in practice and we'll see where he's at," LaFleur said.

Linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (knee) is also considered questionable. He was a limited participant all week. Safety Darnell Savage (foot) did not participate all week and is considered doubtful.

Running backs Aaron Jones (shin/glute) and AJ Dillon (quadricep) were limited participants all three days of practice. Neither received a game designation, however, and will play Sunday.

Justin Fields healthy enough to play Sunday

In Chicago, quarterback Justin Fields (shoulder) was a full participant after being limited Wednesday and will play Sunday. The second-year player is averaging 75.8 yards per game on the ground and 149.3 yards per game through the air.

The Bears have ruled out four players: offensive lineman Larry Borom (ankle/knee), defensive backs Jaquan Brisker (concussion) and Kyler Gordon (concussion), and backup quarterback Trevor Siemian (oblique).

Defensive back Kindle Vildor (ankle) and offensive lineman Riley Reiff (back) were both full participants Friday but are considered questionable.