Journal Sentinel, PackersNews beat reporter Tom Silverstein makes his NFL Week 13 predictions
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season.
SUNDAY
GREEN BAY AT CHICAGO
Line: Packers by 3 1/2.
Straight up – Packers. Against the spread – Packers.
NEW YORK JETS AT MINNESOTA
Line: Vikings by 3.
Straight up - Jets. Against the spread - Jets.
PITTSBURGH AT ATLANTA
Line: Falcons by 1/2.
Straight up - Steelers. Against the spread - Steelers.
TENNESSEE AT PHILADELPHIA
Line: Eagles by 4 1/2.
Straight up - Eagles. Against the spread - Titans.
JACKSONVILLE AT DETROIT
Line: Jaguars by 1.
Straight up - Lions. Against the spread - Lions.
WASHINGTON AT NEW YORK GIANTS
Line: Commanders by 2 1/2.
Straight up - Commanders. Against the spread - Commanders.
CLEVELAND AT HOUSTON
Line: Browns by 7.
Straight up - Browns. Against the spread - Browns.
DENVER AT BALTIMORE
Line: Ravens by 9 1/2.
Straight up - Ravens. Against the spread - Ravens.
SEATTLE AT LOS ANGELES RAMS
Line: Seahawks by 7.
Straight up - Seahawks. Against the spread - Seahawks.
MIAMI AT SAN FRANCISCO
Line: 49ers by 4.
Straight up - 49ers. Against the spread - 49ers.
KANSAS CITY AT CINCINNATI
Line: Chiefs by 2.
Straight up - Bengals. Against the spread - Bengals.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS AT LAS VEGAS
Line: Raiders by 1.
Straight up - Chargers. Against the spread - Chargers.
INDIANAPOLIS AT DALLAS
Line: Cowboys by 10.
Straight up - Cowboys. Against the spread - Cowboys.
NEW ORLEANS AT TAMPA BAY
Line: Buccaneers by 4.
Straight up - Saints. Against the spread - Saints.