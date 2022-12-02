PACKERS

Journal Sentinel, PackersNews beat reporter Tom Silverstein makes his NFL Week 13 predictions

Tom Silverstein
Packers News
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard, team-by-team injury reports and more. Odds information provided by Tipico Sportsbook

SUNDAY

GREEN BAY AT CHICAGO

Line: Packers by 3 1/2.

Straight up – Packers. Against the spread – Packers.

NEW YORK JETS AT MINNESOTA

Line: Vikings by 3.

Straight up - Jets. Against the spread - Jets.

PITTSBURGH AT ATLANTA

Line: Falcons by 1/2.

Straight up - Steelers. Against the spread - Steelers.

TENNESSEE AT PHILADELPHIA

Line: Eagles by 4 1/2.

Straight up - Eagles. Against the spread - Titans.

JACKSONVILLE AT DETROIT

Line: Jaguars by 1.

Straight up - Lions. Against the spread - Lions.

WASHINGTON AT NEW YORK GIANTS

Line: Commanders by 2 1/2.

Straight up - Commanders. Against the spread - Commanders.

CLEVELAND AT HOUSTON

Line: Browns by 7.

Straight up - Browns. Against the spread - Browns.

DENVER AT BALTIMORE

Line: Ravens by 9 1/2.

Straight up - Ravens. Against the spread - Ravens.

SEATTLE AT LOS ANGELES RAMS

Line: Seahawks by 7.

Straight up - Seahawks. Against the spread - Seahawks.

MIAMI AT SAN FRANCISCO

Line: 49ers by 4.

Straight up - 49ers. Against the spread - 49ers.

KANSAS CITY AT CINCINNATI

Line: Chiefs by 2.

Straight up - Bengals. Against the spread - Bengals.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS AT LAS VEGAS

Line: Raiders by 1.

Straight up - Chargers. Against the spread - Chargers.

INDIANAPOLIS AT DALLAS

Line: Cowboys by 10.

Straight up - Cowboys. Against the spread - Cowboys.

NEW ORLEANS AT TAMPA BAY

Line: Buccaneers by 4.

Straight up - Saints. Against the spread - Saints.

LAST WEEK (SEASON)

Straight up – 12-4 (114-65-1). Against the spread – 9-7 (90-88-2).
