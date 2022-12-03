Packers elevate Micah Abernathy and Patrick Taylor for Sunday's game against the Bears

GREEN BAY − The Green Bay Packers have elevated two players for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears: safety Micah Abernathy and running back Patrick Taylor will be on the game day roster.

The elevations come as the defensive backs unit is hit with injuries, specifically to safety Darnell Savage. During Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Savage was injured on the opening drive, hurting his foot. Savage was seemingly benched as the starting safety against the Eagles, as the Packers played Rudy Ford in the backend and Savage in the slot nickel position. Savage was listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Bears with the foot injury.

Abernathy first joined the Packers late in training camp this offseason, coming from the USFL. He made an immediate impact with an interception during a preseason game against the New Orleans Saints. He was originally named to the 53-man roster as the fifth safety, but was waived a day later and placed on the practice squad to begin the season.

Taylor spent much of the season on the active roster as a third running back, promoted during Week 3. He was released twice in November to make space for returning players, but signed back to the practice squad both times. He has not recorded any stats in a game yet this season.

The Packers listed linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (knee) and rookie receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle) as a questionable for Sunday’s game.