Packers will have De'Vondre Campbell available to help stop Bears QB Justin Fields

CHICAGO − A week ago, the Green Bay Packers defense failed miserably to contain Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, allowing him to run for 157 yards − and more than 100 in the first quarter alone.

Their work will be cut out for them Sunday against speedy Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, but the job got a little easier than a week ago. The Packers will have linebacker De'Vondre Campbell active this week. Campbell, who was missed greatly a week ago, has not played the past four games after leaving with a knee injury against Buffalo in late December.

Rookie receiver Romeo Doubs will get the bye week to let his sprained ankle further heal. Doubs returned to practice this week, but he's inactive against the Bears. The Packers will have to wait two more weeks to see Doubs and recently emerged Christian Watson on the field together. The pair of rookies have played start to finish in just three games this season.

More:Here are 5 things to watch as the Green Bay Packers face the Chicago Bears

More:Here are our predictions for the Green Bay Packers' game against the Chicago Bears

Left tackle David Bakhtiari is also inactive after being ruled out following an unexpected appendectomy Friday. Bakhtiari and Doubs are joined by cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles, safety Darnell Savage, linebacker Krys Barnes and defensive lineman Jonathan Ford as inactives. Savage was listed doubtful because of a foot injury. Barnes is a healthy scratch, a byproduct of Campbell's return.

For the Bears, cornerback Kyler Gordon, safety Jaquan Brisker, quarterback Tim Boyle, cornerback Kindle Vildor, guard Ja'Tyre Carter and right tackle Larry Borom are inactive.