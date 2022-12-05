After getting beat by 'scrub,' Jaire Alexander's gambling pays off with game on line

CHICAGO – It came down to personal history. Maybe a bit of a gambler’s itch. Jaire Alexander, like all great cornerbacks, has a short memory.

Doesn’t matter how many times he gambles wrong. He’s going to gamble again.

Three years practicing against Equanimeous St. Brown, the former Green Bay Packers receiver in his first season with the Chicago Bears, made Alexander a little frisky Sunday afternoon. He knew St. Brown better than most receivers. Alexander wanted to turn that knowledge against him. It didn’t always go well. Sometimes, Alexander got uncharacteristically embarrassed. Not with 3 minutes to go in Sunday’s fourth quarter, the Bears driving for a potential go-ahead score.

From the Packers’ 43-yard line, St. Brown tried to fake a deep vertical route. He’d already beaten Alexander once on a deep shot down the left side in the first half. This time, St. Brown stopped his route 15 yards past the line of scrimmage. He turned to the middle of the field, toward Bears quarterback Justin Fields’ throw.

“He got to let it rip,” Bears coach Matt Eberflus said of his quarterback.

Alexander wasn’t fooled.

He opened his hips in case St. Brown was carrying his route to the end zone, but kept his shoulder pads square. As soon as St. Brown slowed down, Alexander pushed off his left foot and made a beeline for the football. He looked like the intended receiver stepping toward Fields’ pass, intercepting it to preserve a 28-19 win.

“I knew it was coming,” Alexander said. “One thing about that receiver that we played against, that I got the pick on, you’re going to know when he’s breaking down for his route. So I already knew. I envisioned it. It was almost like I was telepathic, because I seen it before it happened. Then when I broke, I was like, ‘Oh yeah.’”

Asked what he saw, what he learned in those practice reps these past few years to show St. Brown was cutting off his route, Alexander said it was how the receiver ran.

“He’s just not as quick as some,” Alexander said. “He’s just kind of slow with it. He’s real slow. So it was just easy.”

The deciding, easy play came at the end of maybe Alexander’s hardest day. This already hasn’t been the 2020 second-team All-Pro’s greatest season. Alexander has been less than dominant after signing his four-year, $84 million extension during the offseason, making him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history in terms of annual salary.

The plays he’s allowed, uncharacteristic as they may be, left a mark. For the Packers to be any good this season, they needed Alexander to be great. When he’s not, it leaves a hole in the Packers secondary, a vacancy the Bears exploited more than once Sunday.

In the first half, St. Brown blew past Alexander for a 56-yard catch. It was the longest play of his career, 2 yards farther than any catch he had with the Packers. Alexander said he stared down the quarterback on that play. Fields got Alexander to jump on an out route, and St. Brown kept running. He was more than a yard behind Alexander by the time Fields’ pass arrived.

The Bears scored a touchdown on tailback David Montgomery’s 7-yard run one play later.

St. Brown “talked some trash” after the catch, Alexander said. At his locker after the game, he still couldn’t believe the play happened.

“I was like, ‘Man, he’s a scrub. I can’t believe I let him catch that over me,’” Alexander said. “But hat’s off to him because he did make a good catch.”

Alexander got a strong, stern lecture in the locker room during halftime. “They yelled at me,” he said. It didn’t register.

Early in the fourth quarter, Alexander was beat again. This time it was Bears receiver N’Keal Harry running past him. Alexander broke hard toward the line of scrimmage at the snap, thinking he might have a pick-six.

Harry kept running instead.

“Man, that was lucky,” Alexander said. “I was getting ready to pick that one, too. I was getting ready to pick it, but then (Fields) held the ball, and (Harry) ran somewhere. And as he’s running, I’m looking on the Jumbotron. I’m like, ‘Wow, he really just threw it.’ So I’m like, ‘Oh snap.’

“It was my first time ever seeing a ball get thrown on the Jumbotron while I’m running. It was crazy.”

It was crazy simply seeing Alexander get burned against receivers decidedly short of being household names. The Packers let St. Brown sign with their NFC North rival during the offseason for $965,000 on a one-year deal, the league minimum. Harry was a first-round pick in 2019, but the New England Patriots released him after three empty seasons, and he had just 44 yards on four catches with the Bears entering Sunday.

There is no clearer sign of a faded season than great players pressing, trying to do too much. Alexander did that Sunday, but a cornerback with this much confidence, this much blind swagger, keeps a short memory. Instead of playing timid, Alexander attacked.

He gambled right with the game on the line.

“I just think that shows his mindset,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “He’s going to go out there and compete. Sometimes he’ll take a chance, and he might get beat on it. That’s just the way it rolls. I think as a corner, especially in this league, you have to have a short memory. Certainly, I think Ja’ does. He goes out there and battles, and he made obviously a huge play at the end of the game that gave us the opportunity to kind of put the game away.”