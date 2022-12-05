Green 19 Podcast: Packers use dominant fourth to defeat Bears, become winningest franchise

The Green Bay Packers have become the winningest franchise in NFL history after defeating the Chicago Bears. For three quarters, things looked like the same old story, with an offense that would have bright spots but no consistency and a defense getting shredded on the ground. But in the 4th quarter, the offense dominated while the defense pitched a shutout, leading to a 28-19 win. Host Kassidy Hill is joined by reporters Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood to breakdown the biggest moments, the performances of Christian Watson, AJ Dillon and Jaire Alexander, plus discuss what this game means for the future of the Packers.

