After Further Review: Breaking down film from Packers record win against the Chicago Bears

On this mini-episode of the Green 19 Podcast, Pete Dougherty and Eric Baranczyk bring you "After Further Review." They'll break down the biggest moments and players that stood out including Jaire Alexander, good and bad, after watching the tape of the Packers NFL record setting win against the Chicago Bears.

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.