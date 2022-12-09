Journal Sentinel, PackersNews beat reporter Tom Silverstein makes his NFL Week 14 predictions

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard, team-by-team injury reports and more. Odds information provided by Tipico Sportsbook.

SUNDAY

BALTIMORE AT PITTSBURGH

Line: Steelers by 2

Straight up – Ravens. Against the spread – Ravens.

CLEVELAND AT CINCINNATI

Line: Bengals by 5 1/2.

Straight up – Bengals. Against the spread – Bengals.

HOUSTON AT DALLAS

Line: Cowboys by 17.

Straight up – Cowboys. Against the spread – Cowboys.

JACKSONVILLE AT TENNESSEE

Line: Titans by 3 1/2.

Straight up – Titans. Against the spread – Jaguars.

MINNESOTA AT DETROIT

Line: Lions by 2.

Straight up – Lions. Against the spread – Lions.

N.Y. JETS AT BUFFALO

Line: Bills by 10.

Straight up – Bills. Against the spread – Jets.

PHILADELPHIA AT N.Y. GIANTS

Line: Eagles by 7 1/2.

Straight up – Eagles. Against the spread – Eagles.

KANSAS CITY AT DENVER

Line: Chiefs by 9 1 /2.

Straight up – Chiefs. Against the spread – Broncos.

CAROLINA AT SEATTLE

Line: Seahawks by 4.

Straight up – Panthers. Against the spread – Panthers.

TAMPA BAY AT SAN FRANCISCO

Line: 49ers by 3 1/2.

Straight up – 49ers. Against the spread – 49ers.

MIAMI AT L.A. CHARGERS

Line: Dolphins by 3 1/2.

Straight up – Dolphins. Against the spread – Chargers.

MONDAY

NEW ENGLAND AT ARIZONA

Line: Patriots by 2.

Straight up – Cardinals. Against the spread – Cardinals.

Straight up – 11-3-1 (125-68-2). Against the spread – 9-6 (99-94-2).