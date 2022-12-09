Journal Sentinel, PackersNews beat reporter Tom Silverstein makes his NFL Week 14 predictions
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard, team-by-team injury reports and more. Odds information provided by Tipico Sportsbook.
SUNDAY
BALTIMORE AT PITTSBURGH
Line: Steelers by 2
Straight up – Ravens. Against the spread – Ravens.
CLEVELAND AT CINCINNATI
Line: Bengals by 5 1/2.
Straight up – Bengals. Against the spread – Bengals.
HOUSTON AT DALLAS
Line: Cowboys by 17.
Straight up – Cowboys. Against the spread – Cowboys.
JACKSONVILLE AT TENNESSEE
Line: Titans by 3 1/2.
Straight up – Titans. Against the spread – Jaguars.
MINNESOTA AT DETROIT
Line: Lions by 2.
Straight up – Lions. Against the spread – Lions.
N.Y. JETS AT BUFFALO
Line: Bills by 10.
Straight up – Bills. Against the spread – Jets.
PHILADELPHIA AT N.Y. GIANTS
Line: Eagles by 7 1/2.
Straight up – Eagles. Against the spread – Eagles.
KANSAS CITY AT DENVER
Line: Chiefs by 9 1 /2.
Straight up – Chiefs. Against the spread – Broncos.
CAROLINA AT SEATTLE
Line: Seahawks by 4.
Straight up – Panthers. Against the spread – Panthers.
TAMPA BAY AT SAN FRANCISCO
Line: 49ers by 3 1/2.
Straight up – 49ers. Against the spread – 49ers.
MIAMI AT L.A. CHARGERS
Line: Dolphins by 3 1/2.
Straight up – Dolphins. Against the spread – Chargers.
MONDAY
NEW ENGLAND AT ARIZONA
Line: Patriots by 2.
Straight up – Cardinals. Against the spread – Cardinals.
LAST WEEK (SEASON)
Straight up – 11-3-1 (125-68-2). Against the spread – 9-6 (99-94-2).