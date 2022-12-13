Aaron Rodgers returns to Packers practice without protection on his injured right thumb

GREEN BAY − Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was throwing at practice Tuesday without the aid of any sort of brace on his right thumb.

After breaking it in Week 6 against the New York Giants, Rodgers had been practicing with the thumb wrapped. On Tuesday, during the team's first practice after a Week 13 bye week, he tossed passes free of any assistance.

Rodgers also sustained a rib injury in Week 12 against the Philadelphia Eagles. He played in the Week 13 victory against the Chicago Bears with a protective wrap on his torso.

With rookie receiver Romeo Doubs back on the field at full speed, the only Packers player missing from Tuesday’s practice was left tackle David Bakhtiari.

The veteran lineman had an appendectomy Dec. 2, lending to a recovery timeline that could stretch the remainder of the regular season. Bakhtiari and his wife, Frankie, also welcomed a baby girl over the bye week.

Packers make roster moves on practice squad

The Packers made a series of roster moves Tuesday, all on the practice squad. Green Bay signed tackle Jean Delance and center Michal Menet to the practice squad, and released wide receiver Dede Westbrook and defensive lineman Jack Heflin.

Delance is a rookie out of the University of Florida who signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 draft. He spent time this season on the Arizona Cardinals practice squad.

Menet is a first-year lineman who previously spent time with the Packers on the 2021 practice squad and during the 2022 training camp. He was released following training camp. The Penn State alum was originally drafted in the seventh round by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2021 draft.

The linemen moves come as Bakhtiari continues to recover from his recent appendectomy.