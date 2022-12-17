Green 19 Podcast: Can the Packers go on a run to the playoffs? It'll start Monday vs. Rams

GREEN BAY– Do the Packers have enough in the tank to make a run and sneak into the playoffs? They'll need a lot of help so we go over the scenarios. But it will also require winning out. Green Bay has a good chance to start any possible winning streak on Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams. With the emergence of Christian Watson and the Green Bay offense, coupled with what the Rams do and don't have on offense, including quarterback Baker Mayfield, the Packers could walk away with a win. The Green 19 Podcast, hosted by Kassidy Hill and joined by reporter Tom Silverstein, breaks down the matchups.

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.