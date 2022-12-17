Rams all-pro defensive lineman Aaron Donald won't play Monday night at Green Bay

GREEN BAY − Los Angeles Rams all-pro defensive lineman Aaron Donald has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

Donald has not played since Week 12, when he injured his ankle against the Kansas City Chiefs.

For the Packers, as expected, offensive lineman David Bakhtiari is out for Monday. Bakhtiari has not practiced all week as he continues to recover from an appendectomy on Dec. 2.

"It is unfortunate, but at the same time, I'm glad we caught it in time," LaFleur said Saturday of the unexpected medical emergency. "It's just something he's going to have to work through and that we all have to deal with."

In his place, rookie Zach Tom is expected to start at left tackle.

Rookie receiver Romeo Doubs did not receive a game designation and is expected to play. It would be his first action since leaving the Week 9 game against the Detroit Lions on the first play with a high ankle sprain.

“I feel great," Doubs said this week. "Coming fresh off the bye. Getting everything back together, back to work."

Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (knee) did not practice Thursday but was able to take the field as a limited participant Friday and Saturday. Running back Aaron Jones (ankle) was a limited participant all week. Neither received a game designation and should play Monday.

Donald is one of five Rams ruled out for Monday. The others are defensive tackle Marquise Copeland (ankle), linebacker Travin Howard (hip), defensive back David Long (groin), and quarterback John Wolford (neck). Center Brian Allen (knee) is questionable.