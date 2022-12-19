Left tackle David Bakhtiari is only key player among Packers inactives vs. Rams

GREEN BAY − After their bye week, the Green Bay Packers carry a predictably healthy roster into Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari is the most notable player unavailable Monday night. Bakhtiari was already listed out because he is still recovering from his appendectomy. Joining him are inside linebacker Krys Barnes, cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles, tackle Caleb Jones and defensive lineman Jonathan Ford.

No other Packers players had an injury designation, making the rest of their inactives a healthy scratch.

Aaron Donald is among the Rams inactives after being ruled out because of an ankle injury.

