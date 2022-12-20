Green 19 Podcast: Packers beat Rams, keep playoff hopes alive; but was the win impressive?

The Green Bay Packers are keeping their outside playoff hopes alive thanks to a walloping win against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. But how impressive was the win? Host Kassidy Hill is joined by reporters Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood to break down the win and predict where the Packers can go from here, with a date in Miami upcoming. From Aaron Rodgers to performance, to the balance (or lack of) on offense to the defense's best performance of the season that came against a bad Rams offense, they break down every important aspect, while providing updates from the locker room.

