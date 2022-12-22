After Further Review Podcast: Breaking down the film from the Packers win against the Rams

On this mini-episode of the Green 19 Podcast, Pete Dougherty and Eric Baranczyk bring you "After Further Review." They'll break down the biggest moments and players that stood out including Keisean Nixon's impact, after watching the tape of the Packers win against the Los Angeles Rams, keeping their playoff hopes alive.

