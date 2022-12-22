Packers' David Bakhtiari 'potentially' nearing return to practice after appendectomy earlier this month

GREEN BAY − With three games left, the Green Bay Packers are not shutting down their left tackle for the rest of this season.

David Bakhtiari did not practice Thursday as he continues to recover from his appendectomy this month, but his time away from the field might be nearing an end. Coach Matt LaFleur said Bakhtiari could "potentially" practice Friday for the first time in three weeks.

"We'll see where he's at," LaFleur said.

LaFleur made clear the team's medical staff believes Bakhtiari could return this season. It's unlikely he will be able to play Sunday in Miami, where a win would continue the Packers' long-shot playoff odds. The Packers will close their season at home against the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions after returning from Miami.

Aside from Bakhtiari, the Packers are on track to carry a healthy roster into their Christmas Day matchup against the Dolphins. Tight end Marcedes Lewis was the only other player not to practice Thursday inside the Don Hutson Center, getting his customary veteran's rest.

Right tackle Elgton Jenkins practiced Thursday after being projected to miss Wednesday's practice because of a knee injury.

