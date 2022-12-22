Journal Sentinel, PackersNews beat reporter Tom Silverstein makes his NFL Week 16 predictions

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard, team-by-team injury reports and more. Odds information provided by Tipico Sportsbook.

THURSDAY

JACKSONVILLE AT N.Y. JETS

Line: Jets by 1/2.

Straight up – Jets. Against the spread –Jets .

SATURDAY

ATLANTA AT BALTIMORE

Line: Ravens by 7

Straight up – Ravens. Against the spread – Ravens.

BUFFALO AT CHICAGO

Line: Bills by 8.

Straight up – Bills. Against the spread – Bears.

CINCINNATI AT NEW ENGLAND

Line: Bengals by 3.

Straight up – Bengals. Against the spread – Patriots.

DETROIT AT CAROLINA

Line: Lions by 2 1/2.

Straight up – Panthers. Against the spread – Panthers.

HOUSTON AT TENNESSEE

Line: Titans by 3.

Straight up – Titans. Against the spread – Titans.

N.Y. GIANTS AT MINNESOTA

Line: Vikings by 4 1/2.

Straight up – Vikings. Against the spread – Giants.

NEW ORLEANS AT CLEVELAND

Line: Browns by 3.

Straight up – Browns. Against the spread – Browns.

SEATTLE AT KANSAS CITY

Line: Chiefs by 10.

Straight up – Chiefs. Against the spread – Seahawks.

WASHINGTON AT SAN FRANCISCO

Line: 49ers by 7.

Straight up – 49ers. Against the spread – 49ers.

PHILADELPHIA AT DALLAS

Line: Cowboys by 5 1/2.

Straight up – Cowboys. Against the spread – Eagles.

LAS VEGAS AT PITTSBURGH

Line: Steelers by 2 1/2.

Straight up – Steelers. Against the spread – Steelers.

SUNDAY

GREEN BAY AT MIAMI

Line: Dolphins by 4.

Straight up – Dolphins. Against the spread – Dolphins.

DENVER AT L.A. RAMS

Line: Broncos by 3.

Straight up – Broncos. Against the spread – Broncos.

TAMPA BAY AT ARIZONA

Line: Buccaneers by 7 1/2.

Straight up – Buccaneers. Against the spread – Buccaneers.

L.A. CHARGERS AT INDIANAPOLIS

Line: Chargers by 4 1/2.

Straight up – Chargers. Against the spread – Chargers.

LAST WEEK (SEASON)

Straight up – 9-7 (143-79-2). Against the spread – 5-10-1 (114-107-3).