Journal Sentinel, PackersNews beat reporter Tom Silverstein makes his NFL Week 16 predictions
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard, team-by-team injury reports and more. Odds information provided by Tipico Sportsbook.
THURSDAY
JACKSONVILLE AT N.Y. JETS
Line: Jets by 1/2.
Straight up – Jets. Against the spread –Jets .
SATURDAY
ATLANTA AT BALTIMORE
Line: Ravens by 7
Straight up – Ravens. Against the spread – Ravens.
BUFFALO AT CHICAGO
Line: Bills by 8.
Straight up – Bills. Against the spread – Bears.
CINCINNATI AT NEW ENGLAND
Line: Bengals by 3.
Straight up – Bengals. Against the spread – Patriots.
DETROIT AT CAROLINA
Line: Lions by 2 1/2.
Straight up – Panthers. Against the spread – Panthers.
HOUSTON AT TENNESSEE
Line: Titans by 3.
Straight up – Titans. Against the spread – Titans.
N.Y. GIANTS AT MINNESOTA
Line: Vikings by 4 1/2.
Straight up – Vikings. Against the spread – Giants.
NEW ORLEANS AT CLEVELAND
Line: Browns by 3.
Straight up – Browns. Against the spread – Browns.
SEATTLE AT KANSAS CITY
Line: Chiefs by 10.
Straight up – Chiefs. Against the spread – Seahawks.
WASHINGTON AT SAN FRANCISCO
Line: 49ers by 7.
Straight up – 49ers. Against the spread – 49ers.
PHILADELPHIA AT DALLAS
Line: Cowboys by 5 1/2.
Straight up – Cowboys. Against the spread – Eagles.
LAS VEGAS AT PITTSBURGH
Line: Steelers by 2 1/2.
Straight up – Steelers. Against the spread – Steelers.
SUNDAY
GREEN BAY AT MIAMI
Line: Dolphins by 4.
Straight up – Dolphins. Against the spread – Dolphins.
DENVER AT L.A. RAMS
Line: Broncos by 3.
Straight up – Broncos. Against the spread – Broncos.
TAMPA BAY AT ARIZONA
Line: Buccaneers by 7 1/2.
Straight up – Buccaneers. Against the spread – Buccaneers.
MONDAY
L.A. CHARGERS AT INDIANAPOLIS
Line: Chargers by 4 1/2.
Straight up – Chargers. Against the spread – Chargers.
LAST WEEK (SEASON)
Straight up – 9-7 (143-79-2). Against the spread – 5-10-1 (114-107-3).