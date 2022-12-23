Green 19 Podcast: Can the Packers defeat the speedy Dolphins? What's next for Bakhtiari?

The Green Bay Packers head to South Beach this weekend to take on the Miami Dolphins. Under coach Mike McDaniel, the Dolphins have become a speedy offense, led by Tyreek Hill. Do the Packers have the speed on defense to keep up? Or is there another tactic worth trying? On offense, can the run game do enough to control time of possession? And what's next for left tackle David Bakhtiari. Plus, we discuss Jaire Alexander's Pro Bowl selection.

