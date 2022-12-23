Packers extend Elgton Jenkins' contract, making him second-highest paid guard in the league

GREEN BAY − It was going to take left tackle money for the Green Bay Packers to re-sign Elgton Jenkins, even if he's better suited on this offensive line at guard.

General manager Brian Gutekunst showed he was willing to go there, reaching an agreement with Jenkins on a four-year, $68 million extension, a source confirmed to PackersNews. The deal includes a $24 million signing bonus and an extra $6 million in incentives, which can make it worth up to $74 million total.

Coach Matt LaFleur had already congratulated his star offensive lineman before addressing the media Friday morning.

"I said, 'I can't wait to see our presents. You got a nice, little Christmas bonus,'" a smiling LaFleur said. "It's a great day for us, a great day for Elgton. Obviously, he's earned it, and he does it the right way. It's always fun as a coach to see guys that get rewarded for not only their performance, but what they do in that locker room, and the leadership he brings. I can't say enough great things about him. He's been just awesome since the day he set foot in this building, and just brings so much to our team.

"Just really, really, really excited, and that's a nice, little Christmas present for all of us."

The payday completes a remarkable comeback for Jenkins, who tore his anterior cruciate ligament at Minnesota 13 months ago. At $17 million annually without the incentives, Jenkins ties Denver Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles as the eighth-highest paid blindside blocker in the NFL. He ranks second among guards, behind only Indianapolis All-Pro Quenton Nelson.

It’s fitting for Jenkins to be compared in both stacks of offensive linemen because the versatility of his game is what makes him rare. Since the Packers drafted Jenkins with the 44th overall pick in the second round of the 2019 draft, he has shown he's capable of playing all five positions on the offensive line. A college center at Mississippi State, Jenkins was a Pro Bowl left guard in just his second NFL season. His work at left tackle might be most impressive.

Jenkins filled in at left tackle as David Bakhtiari recovered from his torn ACL last season. He made eight starts protecting Aaron Rodgers’ blindside last season, but midway through the Packers game at Minnesota, he crumpled to the field turf. Jenkins’ left knee buckled as he tried to block blitzing safety Harrison Smith, and MRIs later showed a torn ACL.

Even then, Jenkins was impressive. He made a remarkably rapid recovery, practicing for the first time in mid-August, less than nine months after his ACL surgery. The Packers kept him out of their opener at Minnesota, not wanting to expose his knee to the turf where he tore his ACL in his first game back, but Jenkins started their Week 2 home opener against the Chicago Bears.

After a few rusty weeks – Jenkins allowed two sacks against the Bears, more than his entire rookie season – he settled in. He has started 12 games this season, with his only other absence at Buffalo in Week 8 because of a foot injury. Jenkins’ surgically repaired knee hasn’t kept him off the field all season.

"He's just done so many great things," LaFleur said, "and it's great to see somebody, too, fighting through the adversity, going through the knee injury. It obviously took him a little bit to get going this year, which is to be expected. But he's gotten better and better and better, and I think you've seen that as of late. Each and every week, he seems to get a little bit better."

Jenkins showed more versatility this season, starting his first five games at right tackle. The Packers slid him inside to left guard in their Week 7 trip to Washington, back to the position where he was a Pro Bowler. He's stayed at left guard ever since, anchoring that side of the line with Bakhtiari, whose future is much less certain.

LaFleur said Jenkins turned a corner in his recovery "a few games back." He saw the Pro Bowler return to his pre-injury form, solidifying the Packers interior offensive line. Just three days before his 27th birthday, the Packers are confident Jenkins still has plenty of good years ahead of him.

"It seemed like he was starting to kind of get into his groove," LaFleur said. "You could feel him on the practice field, you can feel him on the game field, just having a little bit more swagger out there and confidence. I think confidence is a big thing in this league, and I don't care what position you're playing. It's a big thing in life, in general, right? So I think he started to get some of his confidence back, and it's definitely helped him."

LaFleur wouldn't say which position is Jenkins' best, even after the big payday. It's been an open question since he entered the league, but Jenkins' greatest quality is his versatility.

The coach expects Jenkins to continue moving around the offensive line as needed, a luxury many NFL teams don't have.

"It's wherever we need him," LaFleur said. "I think he can play anything. I really do. I think he's shown the ability to play tackle, I think he's a hell of a center, obviously guard. I think he can play anything."