David Bakhtiari, as expected, is Packers' only injured player on inactive list vs. Dolphins

Aside from left tackle David Bakhtiari, who is recovering from an appendectomy and was listed as doubtful for the Miami Dolphins game Sunday, the Green Bay Packers are a healthy team.

No other injured players are among their inactives.

Listed as inactive for the Packers are:

cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles

outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin

tackle David Bakhtiari

tackle Caleb Jones

defensive lineman Jonathan Ford

The Dolphins will have four starters and a key backup who were listed as questionable on the field.

Leading the group is left tackle Terron Armstead, who is nursing toe, chest and knee injuries and practiced just once during the week, and outside linebacker Bradley Chubb. Without Armstead, the Dolphins would have been missing their most veteran lineman and a key piece of the pass-blocking unit.

In addition, starting linebacker Jaelon Phillips (toe) and backup running back Jeff Wilson (hip) and safety Eric Rowe (hamstring), all of whom were questionable, are active.

The Dolphins' inactives:

receiver Erik Ezukanma

running back Myles Gaskin

tight end Tanner Connor

tackle Eric Fisher

cornerback Noah Igbinoghene

quarterback Skylar Thompson