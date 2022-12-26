Green 19 Podcast: The Packers improbable playoff run continues after six point win in Miami

The Green Bay Packers improbable playoff run continues following their six-point win over the Miami Dolphins. After getting down by two possessions, the Packers put together a second-half that say them go 13-0, despite their best player on offense and special teams. Host Kassidy Hill is joined by reporters Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood to break down the biggest moments and wonder what comes next.

