Matt LaFleur say Packers receiver Christian Watson's availability is 'day-to-day'

GREEN BAY – Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur is not ruling out receiver Christian Watson or any of the other players injured Sunday for the Minnesota Vikings game.

LaFleur said Monday that Watson was “day-to-day” and they would see how he progressed as the week goes on as to whether he can practice this week. Watson suffered a hip injury in the Packers’ 26-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium and did not play the second half.

On his way out of the locker room Sunday night, Watson said his hip was OK. “I’ll be all right,” he said.

He caught six passes for 49 yards in the first half and was open on a fourth-and-1 deep ball that quarterback Aaron Rodgers overthrew.

“He certainly is a difference-maker out there,” LaFleur said.

Watson has become one of Rodgers’ favorite targets over the past six games, targeting him 41 times, the most of any receiver on the team over that span. Watson has caught 25 of the passes for 408 yards and seven touchdowns.

Playing against the Vikings would probably be extra meaningful for Watson. Besides the Packers needing the victory to stay in the playoff hunt, Watson dropped a sure touchdown on the Packers’ opening play of the season against the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

In addition to Watson, the Packers had three other players leave with injuries: cornerback/returner Keisean Nixon (groin), right tackle Yosh Nijman (shoulder) and defensive lineman Dean Lowry (shoulder).

LaFleur characterized those injuries as day-to-day also.

The Nixon and Nijman injuries would be concerning for the Packers because they don’t have anyone near as good as Nixon to return kickoffs and would suffer a big drop-off at right tackle if Royce Newman had to play in his place.

LaFleur did not say whether left tackle David Bakhtiari has a chance to play this week. He was close to returning to practice last week following recovery from an appendectomy but the medical staff decided to give him more time.

If Bakhtiari can play, the Packers could move rookie Zach Tom, who has been filling in at left tackle, over to the right side to replace Nijman.