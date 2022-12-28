Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers misses Wednesday's practice with minor knee injury

GREEN BAY – After taking a shot on his knee in Sunday’s win against the Miami Dolphins, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers did not practice Wednesday.

Rodgers will be on the injury report because of the knee. While his practice schedule this week is uncertain, his knee is not expected to keep him out of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Rookie receiver Christian Watson stretched with the team Wednesday, but he did not practice. Cornerback and return specialist Keisean Nixon was present at practice but did not participate.

Every other player on the Packers roster practiced, including left tackle David Bakhtiari. It was Bakhtiari’s first practice since his appendectomy Dec. 2. Bakhtiari will be limited Wednesday. His availability for Sunday is likely a long shot after missing four weeks, but it’s a sign he might be able to rejoin the Packers offensive line this season.

The Packers will be without defensive lineman Dean Lowry for the rest of this season after he was placed on injured reserve.

“It stinks for Dean,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “It stinks for our football team. He’s been such a consistent presence, not only in how he prepares and practices, but how he is as a teammate and his production on the field. So it’s a void, and the other guys are going to have to step up.”