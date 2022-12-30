Green 19 Podcast: Can Packers keep their win streak going? It starts with Justin Jefferson

The Green Bay Packers were torched in Week 1 by the Minnesota Vikings and specifically Justin Jefferson. But now their playoff hopes are on the line in yet another must-win game. Can the Packers defense actually shut down Jefferson this time? Host Kassidy Hill is joined by reporters Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood to share updates from the locker room on what those defending Jefferson have to say about the plan of attack. They also break down the biggest injury updates with David Bakhtiari, Christian Watson and Keisean Nixon, as well as predict what the outcome of Sunday's game will be between the Packers and the Vikings.

