Packers elevate kicker Ramiz Ahmed, running back Tyler Goodson for game day against Vikings

GREEN BAY − The Green Bay Packers elevated kicker Ramiz Ahmed and running back Tyler Goodson for their Week 17 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Ahmed has been active for one other game this season, against the Dallas Cowboys. In that game, he had five kickoffs: two were touchbacks, three were returned and two of those were kicked within the 3-yard line. Ahmed's elevation allows the Packers to aim for more touchbacks against dynamic Vikings returner Kene Nwangwu.

Nwangwu is second in the league (behind only Green Bay's Keisean Nixon) in kickoff returns, averaging 26 yards per return, with a 97-yard touchdown.

Goodson's elevation is his first of the season. The rookie running back impressed during training camp but was buried under a deep unit behind Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon and Patrick Taylor. All three are expected to play, but Jones has been limited in practice all week with a knee/ankle injury. Coach Matt LaFleur said last week the Packers would have to "manage" Jones against the Miami Dolphins.

Packers running back coach Ben Sirmans said on Thursday that Goodson has used his time on the practice squad to learn from the veterans above him, but coaches are excited about what he could bring.

"I think (Tyler) does have, he does have a lot of skills," Sirmans said. "We'll see what the future will bring but he's got a lot of traits that we really like."

More:Packers safety Darnell Savage recognizes 'my biggest downfall' after return from benching

More:Here are 5 things to watch as the Green Bay Packers face the Minnesota Vikings

More:Here are our predictions for the Green Bay Packers' game against the Minnesota Vikings

Goodson was used once on kickoff return in college at Iowa, and never on punt returns, but worked some at the position during training camp. The Packers listed Nixon as questionable for Sunday's game, meaning Romeo Doubs will likely start at the position but Goodson can possibly provide depth.