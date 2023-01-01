Packers receiver Christian Watson, return specialist Keisean Nixon active against Vikings

GREEN BAY − If his hip was anywhere close to feeling good enough to play, this was the type of game the Green Bay Packers needed to see what rookie receiver Christian Watson could do.

The Packers will give Watson that chance. He is active Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, giving the Packers offense the deep-play threat that has helped turn around their season.

Watson exited the Lambeau Field tunnel about 10 minutes before inactives were released. After going the entire week without a practice rep, Watson stretched his hip and started running routes and catching passes. Watson memorably dropped a 75-yard touchdown at Minnesota in Week 1 on the season's first play, but he'll get a chance to help further the Packers' playoff push Sunday.

Keisean Nixon is also active after being held out of practice this week because of a groin injury. The Packers' return specialist and cornerback returned his first kickoff for 93 yards last week in Miami, but he left midway through because of his groin. Like Watson, Nixon is a dynamic athlete who could give the special teams unit a big boost if his groin is close to healthy.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari is also expected to make his first start since an appendectomy one month ago. Bakhtiari missed the past three games following the surgery, but he was dropped from the injury report Friday.

Cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles, running back Tyler Goodson, linebacker Krys Barnes, tackles Rasheed Walker and Caleb Jones, receiver Bo Melton and defensive lineman Jonathan Ford are inactive for the Packers.

Center Garrett Bradbury is among the Vikings' inactives because of a back injury. Bradbury has struggled historically against defensive lineman Kenny Clark, but Clark will face backup center Austin Schlottmann instead. Joining Bradbury on the Vikings inactive list is cornerback Kalon Barnes, running back Ty Chandler, outside linebacker Luiji Vilain, tackle Vederian Lowe, and defensive linemen James Lynch and Ross Blacklock.