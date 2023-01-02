Green 19 Podcast: Packers drub the Vikings, looking like complete team headed for playoffs

The Green Bay Packers drubbed the Minnesota Vikings at home, 41-17, that wasn't even that close. They scored in all three facets of the game and looked like a complete team for the first time all season. Host Kassidy Hill is joined by reporters Tom Silverstein and Ryan wood to break down the biggest moments, like Keisean Nixon's 105-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, to the biggest names, like Jaire Alexander shutting down Justin Jefferson. They'll bring you updates from the locker room, provide analysis for where the team stands and take a quick peek ahead to a possible playoff push.

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.