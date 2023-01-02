Keisean Nixon turns into a 'Ferrari' on kickoff return, giving Packers first score in win

GREEN BAY − Allen Lazard yelled across the open room, “Look at that boy, he even walk fast!”

Keisean Nixon, strolling leisurely across the Green Bay Packers locker room, glanced over his shoulder and shot what has become his signature grin, before continuing on to his side of the space. The Packers dynamic special teams returner was taking his time Sunday night, moseying from teammate to teammate. But even at a snail’s pace, he can be lightening fast. It makes sense, he’s become lightning in a bottle for this Packers team in recent weeks.

That was the case again Sunday, as he broke off a 105-yard kickoff return for a touchdown that gave the Packers a 7-3 lead over the Minnesota Vikings in a must-win game for playoff hopes. The Packers wouldn’t relinquish the lead and won 41-17.

“We needed that kick return from Key. That sh-- right there, yeah, yeah,” cornerback Rasul Douglas said, trailing off into laughter because mere words can’t adequately describe what Nixon has done for this Packers team, especially over the past four weeks as they have gone from 4-8 to an 8-8 team that controls their destiny into the playoffs. That didn’t stop coaches and teammates from trying though.

“I think it's just opportunities have presented itself and guys have stepped up in those moments,” Lazard said. "Offense, defense, and especially special teams. You know, I think that's probably been the biggest change in this locker room.

“What Coach Rich (Bisaccia) has done with them, and Keisean especially back there, it's just been incredible. So, for us offensively, it's way easier to score when you start on the 40, the 20, the 3. So they've done a great job and they've been a huge catalyst for us.”

If special teams is the catalyst, Nixon is the linchpin. And the man himself, who said he was kind of glad he didn’t score on a 93-yard return last week against the Miami Dolphins so he could have his first at Lambeau Field instead, credits the fans and the sideline for getting him ready.

“When I’m running the ball,” Nixon said, "I don’t really be knowing if there’s somebody behind me to tackle me but I can hear the fans when I’m running, so it kind of turn me up."

Fans and teammates and most watching had a feeling Nixon was going to finally find the end zone against the Vikings. Taking a kickoff 5 yards deep in the end zone, which has become so par for the course that coach Matt LaFleur admitted he was shocked when Nixon let a ball go for a touchback in the second half, Nixon came out with a head of steam and a lane that could fit a semi-truck.

The blocking and his returning, though, are a mutually advantageous relationship, LaFleur said.

“You look at the picture on the tablet after the fact, I mean that was a pretty big hole right there,” LaFleur said. "But I think any time you have a returner that’s capable of taking it to the house, that energizes the guys blocking for him.

“Those guys are doing an outstanding job, and I really think now, it’s been a long time coming, but we have a legitimate threat every time somebody has to kick off to us.”

Added Nixon, “Honestly, when I turned around and looked back, my whole teammate was in my face already … all I had to do was run straight. I didn’t literally have to do nothing but make the kicker miss. I just ran straight. Guys blocked their a-- off. Just had to reward them.”

There was a feeling, as late as Sunday morning, that Nixon wouldn’t be playing against the Vikings. After averaging 56.5 yards on two returns the week before against the Dolphins, Nixon injured his groin and didn’t practice all week. By Friday, Nixon and coaches were convinced he wouldn’t be able to play. Then Sunday came, and with it a new year and a new Nixon.

“I texted the coaches this morning like, ‘I feel like a Ferrari,’” Nixon said. “Came here, ran around, I’m like, ‘ready to go, so I’m playing,’ … they knew they weren’t gonna keep me out of this game.”

In the end, Nixon finished with the one kickoff return for 105 yards and the touchdown, plus one punt return for 10 yards. Both padded his stats as the league leader in kickoff and punt returns. He wasn’t named to the Pro Bowl, a by-product of not becoming the returner until Week 8. Before that change, it was the Vikings returner, Kene Nwangwu, who was considered the best in the league. He is now second behind Nixon, and in some cases fourth, in every kickoff return category.

But the stats speak for themselves and Nixon, who said Sunday he wants to be a spark for the Packers, proved himself once again.

Said Nixon, “Word on the street is (the Vikings) had the best returner, so hopefully we settled that today.”