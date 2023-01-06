Green 19 Podcast: Everything has gone Packers way; can they win one more to make playoffs?

The Green Bay Packers have seen numerous games and outcomes fall their way over the past few weeks. Now they control their destiny into the playoffs with only the Detroit Lions standing in their way. Have the Packers made enough changes in every phase of the game to win this one? Host Kassidy Hill is joined by reporter Ryan Wood to break down the biggest matchups, bring updates from the locker room and make some predictions for the Packers regular season finale.

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.