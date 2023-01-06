Journal Sentinel, PackersNews beat reporter Tom Silverstein makes his NFL Week 18 predictions
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard, team-by-team injury reports and more. Odds information provided by Tipico Sportsbook.
SATURDAY
KANSAS CITY AT LAS VEGAS
Line: Chiefs by 9 1/2.
Straight up – Chiefs. Against the spread – Raiders.
TENNESSEE AT JACKSONVILLE
Line: Jaguars by 6 1/2.
Straight up – Jaguars. Against the spread –Jaguars .
SUNDAY
DETROIT AT GREEN BAY
Line: Packers by 5.
Straight up – Packers. Against the spread – Packers.
CAROLINA AT NEW ORLEANS
Line: Saints by 3 1/2.
Straight up – Saints. Against the spread – Panthers.
CLEVELAND AT PITTSBURGH
Line: Steelers by 2 1/2.
Straight up – Steelers. Against the spread – Steelers.
HOUSTON AT INDIANAPOLIS
Line: Colts by 2 1/2.
Straight up – Texans. Against the spread – Texans.
MINNESOTA AT CHICAGO
Line: Vikings by 5 1/2.
Straight up – Vikings. Against the spread – Vikings.
N.Y. JETS AT MIAMI
Line: Dolphins by 3.
Straight up – Jets. Against the spread – Jets.
NEW ENGLAND AT BUFFALO
Line: Bills by 7.
Straight up – Bills. Against the spread – Bills.
TAMPA BAY AT ATLANTA
Line: Falcons by 3 1/2.
Straight up – Falcons. Against the spread – Falcons.
BALTIMORE AT CINCINNATI
Line: Bengals by 9 1/2.
Straight up – Bengals. Against the spread – Bengals.
ARIZONA AT SAN FRANCISCO
Line: 49ers by 14
Straight up – 49ers. Against the spread – 49ers.
DALLAS AT WASHINGTON
Line: Cowboys by 7.
Straight up – Cowboys. Against the spread – Commanders.
L.A. CHARGERS AT DENVER
Line: Broncos by 3.
Straight up – Broncos. Against the spread – Broncos.
L.A. RAMS AT SEATTLE
Line: Seahawks by 5 1/2.
Straight up – Seahawks. Against the spread – Rams.
N.Y. GIANTS AT PHILADELPHIA
Line: Eagles by 14.
Straight up – Eagles. Against the spread – Eagles.
LAST WEEK (SEASON)
Straight up – 11-4 (165-88-2). Against the spread – 8-7 (128-124-3).