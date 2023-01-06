PACKERS

Journal Sentinel, PackersNews beat reporter Tom Silverstein makes his NFL Week 18 predictions

Tom Silverstein
Packers News
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard, team-by-team injury reports and more. Odds information provided by Tipico Sportsbook

SATURDAY

KANSAS CITY AT LAS VEGAS

Line: Chiefs by 9 1/2.

Straight up – Chiefs. Against the spread – Raiders.

TENNESSEE AT JACKSONVILLE

Line: Jaguars by 6 1/2.

Straight up – Jaguars. Against the spread –Jaguars .

SUNDAY

DETROIT AT GREEN BAY

Line: Packers by 5.

Straight up – Packers. Against the spread – Packers.

CAROLINA AT NEW ORLEANS

Line: Saints by 3 1/2.

Straight up – Saints. Against the spread – Panthers.

CLEVELAND AT PITTSBURGH

Line: Steelers by 2 1/2.

Straight up – Steelers. Against the spread – Steelers.

HOUSTON AT INDIANAPOLIS

Line: Colts by 2 1/2.

Straight up – Texans. Against the spread – Texans.

MINNESOTA AT CHICAGO

Line: Vikings by 5 1/2.

Straight up – Vikings. Against the spread – Vikings.

N.Y. JETS AT MIAMI

Line: Dolphins by 3.

Straight up – Jets. Against the spread – Jets.

NEW ENGLAND AT BUFFALO

Line: Bills by 7.

Straight up – Bills. Against the spread – Bills.

TAMPA BAY AT ATLANTA

Line: Falcons by 3 1/2.

Straight up – Falcons. Against the spread – Falcons.

BALTIMORE AT CINCINNATI

Line: Bengals by 9 1/2.

Straight up – Bengals. Against the spread – Bengals.

ARIZONA AT SAN FRANCISCO

Line: 49ers by 14

Straight up – 49ers. Against the spread – 49ers.

DALLAS AT WASHINGTON

Line: Cowboys by 7.

Straight up – Cowboys. Against the spread – Commanders.

L.A. CHARGERS AT DENVER

Line: Broncos by 3.

Straight up – Broncos. Against the spread – Broncos.

L.A. RAMS AT SEATTLE

Line: Seahawks by 5 1/2.

Straight up – Seahawks. Against the spread – Rams.

N.Y. GIANTS AT PHILADELPHIA

Line: Eagles by 14.

Straight up – Eagles. Against the spread – Eagles.

LAST WEEK (SEASON)

Straight up – 11-4 (165-88-2). Against the spread – 8-7 (128-124-3).

