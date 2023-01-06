Packers practice squad linebacker DQ Thomas fractures femur, taken to hospital via ambulance

GREEN BAY – The Green Bay Packers got another reminder of how quickly a serious injury can happen during Thursday’s practice.

DQ Thomas, a linebacker on their practice squad, fractured his femur after colliding knees with another player during team drills. Coach Matt LaFleur called it a rare, “freak” injury, something he’s never been around before. Thomas was transported to a local hospital via ambulance and had successful surgery, LaFleur said.

“With the way the week started off with what transpired in that Monday night game,” LaFleur said, referencing Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest against the Cincinnati Bengals, “and then you’ve got a guy who has one of these injuries, it was a bad deal. But from what I’ve been told, had successful surgery. Obviously, we’re wishing him well and look forward to seeing him back – hopefully tomorrow – back in our building.”

The Packers have been otherwise healthy entering their Sunday night showdown against the Detroit Lions with a playoff spot on the line, though LaFleur is unsure tight end Josiah Deguara will be available.

Deguara dropped out of Wednesday’s practice with a calf injury and did not practice Thursday. But he returned to practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game. No other Packers player had an injury designation on Friday's final injury report.

“I’d say there’s definitely some concern,” LaFleur said before Friday's practice, “in terms of just his ability to go out there and run. So we’ll see how he’s feeling today. He’s a guy who certainly we’ll give up until game time to see where he’s at.”

Deguara has played about a quarter of the Packers snaps this season. His most significant role on offense has been a lead-blocking fullback, something LaFleur said Deguara has done well on weeks when the Packers have a run-oriented game plan. Deguara played 28 snaps (37.8%) when the Packers traveled to Detroit in early November, his second-highest percentage this season.

Degaura has also played 48.3% of the Packers special teams reps, fifth most on the team.

“He’s done an outstanding job,” LaFleur said. “He’s a big part of our offense, and I know it can be game by game in terms of how much he plays, but he definitely has a role that plays an important part – not only for offense, but on (special) teams as well. He does a great job with that and really owns it, takes a lot of pride in it.

“He’s a gritty competitor. I just love how he goes out there and battles every day and what he does for this team. He’s a selfless guy, and he’s a big part of what we do.”