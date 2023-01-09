Green 19 Podcast: Packers revert to old habits, fall in finale to Lions, missing playoffs

The Green Bay Packers get swept by the Detroit Lions, falling 20-16 in the regular season finale. The loss means the Packers miss the playoffs and must face daunting offseason decisions early. Host Kassidy Hill is joined by reporters Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood to break down the biggest moments in the loss. From Aaron Rodgers play to redzone offense to a defense that played well but gave up yards in the biggest moments, they walk through the whole game. They'll also bring updates from the locker room and make predictions on where the Packers go from here.

