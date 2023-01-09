The Green Bay Packers 2023 opponents are set; they will pick No. 15 in the NFL draft

GREEN BAY – The Green Bay Packers opponents for the 2023 season were determined after their season-ending defeat to the Detroit Lions.

The Packers finished in third place in the NFC North at 8-9 and as a result will be play the third-place finishers in the NFC East, NFC West and AFC North based on the NFL’s scheduling format.

All but three of the Packers’ opponents were determined heading into their 20-16 loss to the Lions at Lambeau Field. The games the Packers were going to play regardless of their record are the result of a scheduling formula the NFL uses to assure that teams play everyone within their conference at least once every three years and everyone within the other conference once every four years.

Teams play twice against each team in their own division. They also play against each team in another division within the conference and each team in a division in the other conference. A 17th game against a team from the other conference is also played.

This year, the Packers will play all four teams in the NFC South, all four teams in the AFC West and the third-place finisher in the AFC North.

Home and away designations are pre-determined based on the formula.

In 2023, the Packers’ schedule is as follows:

Home: New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions.

Away: Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions.

Dates and times of the games won’t be released until April or May.

Packers will select No. 15 in the NFL draft

As a result of their 8-9 finish, the Packers will select 15th in the NFL draft in April.

Insider:Turning point in the Packers' Week 18 loss was letting the Lions respond with a fourth-quarter touchdown

The Packers finished with the same 8-9 record as the New England Patriots, but the Patriots will pick 14th because they’re strength of schedule was lower than the Packers’.

The Chicago Bears will have the first pick in the draft based on their 3-14 record and the Detroit Lions will pick 18th based on their 9-8 record.

The Minnesota Vikings’ draft pick will be determined based on their 13-4 record and how far they go in the playoffs.