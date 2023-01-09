Green Bay Packers fall short of playoffs after being beaten by the Detroit Lions at home in the regular-season finale

GREEN BAY − The improbable run was not supposed to end here.

For a month, everything the Green Bay Packers needed to break in their direction, broke in their direction. It was stunning to watch the dominos fall week after week, leading the Packers to a chance to secure the NFC’s last playoff spot. All they had to do was win a home game against the Detroit Lions.

That was supposed to be the easy part.

Except these Detroit Lions are a bit different. Resurgent after entering Lambeau Field with seven wins in their past nine games. Even if a Seattle Seahawks victory earlier Sunday eliminated Detroit from playoff contention, these Lions weren’t backing down. They stunned the Packers inside their home stadium, handing them a 20-16 loss that ended their season short of the playoffs.

A win would have advanced the Packers to a NFC wild-card game next week at the San Francisco 49ers. It would have been their fifth straight victory, making them the conference’s hottest team. Instead, their season ends short of the playoffs for the first time in coach Matt LaFleur’s four seasons. They’ll have an important offseason to address the many issues that plagued them throughout their season.

Here are some quick observations from a devastating defeat:

Aaron Rodgers’ historic night a nod to the past

Aaron Rodgers became the eighth quarterback in NFL history to have 5,000 completions, another marker in the history books for the future first-ballot Hall of Famer. Usually when 39-year-old quarterbacks check boxes in the history books, it’s a nod to the past over the present. For Rodgers, that’s how this season has gone. Rodgers turned back the clock for one drive Sunday night, completing a 45-yard bomb to rookie Christian Watson down the right sideline, followed by a surgical touchdown to Allen Lazard off a play-action fake. The score gave the Packers a 16-13 lead, but Rodgers otherwise was unable to lift his team as he’s done so many times in the past. Rodgers finished 17-of-27 for 205 yards, one touchdown and one interception. With the loss, the Packers are ushered into an offseason that will be critical determining the future of their quarterback position.

Aaron Jones fumble issue

The Packers left a lot of points on the field, but perhaps never more damaging than at the end of the first half. Running back Aaron Jones caught a short pass from Rodgers in the left flat. The Packers were in field goal range up 9-3, a chance to take a two-possession lead. Instead, Jones lost a fumble, and the Lions ended the half with a field goal to cut the lead to 9-6. It was Jones’ fifth fumble this season, a career high. It was also his second lost fumble in the past four games. Jones had a terrific season, finishing with a career high 1,121 rushing yards, but the fumbling was an issue.

Jamal Williams caps historic season against former team

Jamaal Williams, the former Packers running back, capped a breakout season at his old team’s expense. Williams crossed 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in his career in the first half. More significant, he had two rushing touchdowns to break Barry Sanders’ franchise record with 17 this season. Sanders had 16 rushing touchdowns in 1991, his third NFL season. Williams’ second touchdown was helped after Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker was disqualified for shoving a member of the Lions training staff. The touchdown gave the Lions a 20-16 lead midway through the fourth quarter.

Mason Crosby gets a bad doink

For most of the past two weeks, Mason Crosby has reminded you Keisean Nixon was not the only standout on the Packers special teams. The Packers decided to keep Crosby on their roster this season, despite his age and cap number, specifically because of his late-season specialty kicking inside Lambeau Field. He’s justified that decision during their run to the playoffs. In the past two weeks, Crosby has made five of his six field goals. They weren’t cheap, either. After making a 56-yard kick before halftime last week against the Minnesota Vikings, Crosby made field goals of 49 and 48 yards against the Lions. Michael Badgley, the Lions kicker, missed from 46 yards in the first half, showing how difficult it is to kick deep inside Lambeau Field this time of year. Crosby’s lone miss doinked off the crossbar from 53 yards. Unlike his 56-yard kick against the Vikings, Crosby didn’t get the bounce Sunday.

There’s being bold, then there’s being reckless

LaFleur crossed that line in the first quarter. On fourth-and-1 from inside the Packers’ 35-yard line, LaFleur kept his offense on the field. He had a 3-0 lead at the time and a stifling defense that appeared poised to shut down the Lions’ talented offense. LaFleur compounded the gaffe with a jet motion call to Allen Lazard, decidedly not the Packers’ swiftest receiver, despite needing only a foot for the first down. Lazard was tackled behind the line of scrimmage, gifting the Lions three points. That free field goal made a difference in what became a four-point loss.

