Packers carry healthy 53-man roster into pivotal regular-season finale against Lions

GREEN BAY – The Green Bay Packers have what any team hopes for entering what is essentially a playoff game in the final Sunday of their season: a healthy 53-man roster.

Tight end Josiah Deguara is active after being listed questionable on the injury report because of a calf injury. Deguara dropped out of Wednesday’s practice with the injury. He missed Thursday’s practice but returned Friday after coach Matt LaFleur said he was concerned about Deguara’s availability against the Detroit Lions.

Deguara, a versatile blocker at tight end and fullback in the Packers run game, was the only player listed on the team’s injury report. That leaves five healthy scratches against the Lions: cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles, tackle Rasheed Walker, tackle Caleb Jones, receiver Bo Melton and defensive lineman Jonathan Ford.

For the Lions, cornerback Jeff Okudah is inactive after dropping out of Friday’s practice with a sprained elbow. Starting Lions safety DeShon Elliott will return after missing the past two games because of a shoulder injury.

