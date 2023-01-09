After hugging players goodbye, Matt LaFleur vows to evaluate season with 'fine-toothed comb'

GREEN BAY – Matt LaFleur moved from locker to locker, grim expression on his face, hugging players at each stop. It was a night meant to end with hugs. The Green Bay Packers head coach never imagined he’d be hugging some of his players goodbye.

Tyler Davis stood in the middle of the room, hands clasping his shoulder pads, fighting back tears with deep breaths. Rasul Douglas silently scrolled through his phone, legs crossed, wearing knee-high socks that would’ve been white except for the grass stains. Aaron Jones walked into a private hallway adjacent to his locker, partially dressed in his uniform, finding a reprieve before he met his family.

The pall over the Packers locker room following their 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions, a loss that ended their season when a win would have stamped their ticket to the playoffs, left each player to handle the stunning conclusion the best they could. There is no script to channel the rushing emotions at season’s end, especially this ending.

Four straight wins, all the help they’d received from other NFC contenders along the way, the accumulated belief after entering December with a 4-8 record, it was enough for the Packers to expect something special was awaiting them. Instead, their destination took an inexplicable turn, reverting back to where this season appeared to always be heading.

“It’s hard,” Kenny Clark said, “to process right now.”

Clark said he would resist temptation to burn this game film, deciding to scour it in a search for answers instead. He’ll see a Packers team that watched their opportunity pass them by more than having it ripped away, starting with Sunday's first drive.

The Packers opened with a first-and-goal at the 5-yard line after receiver Allen Lazard drew a 46-yard defensive pass interference penalty against Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs. First-and-goal is where the Packers season died this season, especially in two debilitating losses to the Lions. The Packers opened with a pair of first-and-goal situations in their game this season at Detroit.

Both ended with Aaron Rodgers interceptions.

This time, the Packers settled for a field goal. On third down, after getting stuffed on a pair of runs, Rodgers appeared to have a crease to scamper into the end zone. He rifled a pass to unsuspecting tailback AJ Dillon instead, sailing wide.

“You sit there and you game plan,” LaFleur said, “and you think something is going to come open, and it doesn’t. We went off schedule, and it looked like there was a little bit of a miscommunication there in terms of when it does go off schedule. That’s a lot of feel for the players involved. Never want to put those guys in that situation, but the initial concept we called was gloved.”

After the opening drive, the Packers had plenty of chances to build a lead. An overtime win for the Seattle Seahawks eliminated the Lions about a half-hour before kickoff, and Detroit appeared flat in the first half. The Lions offense got almost no traction in the first two quarters, stifled by a Packers defense surging in the season’s final month.

The Packers offense never took advantage. Late in the half, Jones caught an 8-yard pass from Rodgers with the Packers in field goal range. He fumbled at the end, his career-high fifth this season. It was the second time in the past four games Jones lost a fumble.

Jones did not speak to reporters after the game. Without the fumble, the Packers would have had a first down with a 9-3 lead at the Lions’ 24-yard line. A field goal, at minimum, would have provided a two-possession cushion entering the second half. Instead, the Lions kicked a 33-yard field goal on the half’s final play, cutting their deficit to 9-6.

In a game the Packers had controlled to that point, their narrow lead gave the Lions a chance.

“You’ve got to deserve to win,” Douglas said. “You don’t just win. You’ve got to deserve to win, and I felt like today, we didn’t deserve to win. We didn’t play like it.”

Mason Crosby, the veteran kicker, kept the Packers afloat in the first half. Crosby made each of his three field goals, and they weren’t cheap in a swirling wind. One came from 49 yards. Another from 48.

In the third quarter, Crosby lined up for a 53-yard attempt. The kick was at the edge of his range, Crosby said. A week earlier, Crosby doinked a 56-yard field goal off the crossbar against the Minnesota Vikings, the longest kick he’d ever made at Lambeau Field. Crosby hit the crossbar again on his 53 yarder, but this time it doinked back at home, no good.

Crosby said he connected solidly with the football. He watched it sail toward the uprights, splitting the middle, believing the kick was good. As it approached the goalposts, the wind knocked it down.

“All I needed,” Crosby said, “was a couple more inches.”

There were other potential scoring plays the Packers left empty. Rodgers had Jones open down the right sideline in the second half, but he threw a back-shoulder fade instead of guiding his tailback to the end zone. The Packers cost themselves 3 points when LaFleur stubbornly attempted a fourth-and-1 from inside his 35-yard line in the first half, gifting the Lions a field goal. The end result was all too familiar.

The Packers watched too many games pass them by this season failing to take the chances given to them. It was a lost year built on a team often beating itself. The missed opportunities ushered LaFleur into a critical offseason.

After the hugs, LaFleur promised significant self-examination.

“I want to make sure that we cover everything with a fine-toothed comb,” LaFleur said, “and look at every facet of our program and what we’re doing, and what we’re asking guys to do. Not only that, but the standards and expectations we have in each area. I think a lot of times when you have success, certain things can be covered up by winning games. And I think everything has pretty much been exposed right now.

“So we’ll take a look at everything just in terms of how we operate. It’s evident that whatever we did this year was not good enough.”