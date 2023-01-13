Journal Sentinel, PackersNews beat reporter Tom Silverstein makes his NFL wild-card predictions
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard, team-by-team injury reports and more. Odds information provided by Tipico Sportsbook.
SATURDAY
SEATTLE AT SAN FRANCISCO
Line: 49ers by 9 1/2.
Straight up – 49ers. Against the spread – Seahawks.
L.A. CHARGERS AT JACKSONVILLE
Line: Chargers by 2 1/2.
Straight up – Chargers. Against the spread – Chargers.
SUNDAY
MIAMI AT BUFFALO
Line: Bills by 13 1/2.
Straight up – Bills. Against the spread – Bills.
N.Y. GIANTS AT MINNESOTA
Line: Vikings by 3.
Straight up – Giants. Against the spread – Giants.
BALTIMORE AT CINCINNATI
Line: Bengals by 9.
Straight up – Bengals. Against the spread – Ravens.
MONDAY
DALLAS AT TAMPA BAY
Line: Cowboys by 2 1/2
Straight up – Cowboys. Against the spread – Cowboys.
LAST WEEK (SEASON)
Straight up – 12-4 (177-92-2). Against the spread – 10-5-1 (138-129-4).