Journal Sentinel, PackersNews beat reporter Tom Silverstein makes his NFL wild-card predictions

Tom Silverstein
Packers News
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard, team-by-team injury reports and more. Odds information provided by Tipico Sportsbook

SATURDAY

SEATTLE AT SAN FRANCISCO

Line: 49ers by 9 1/2.

Straight up – 49ers. Against the spread – Seahawks.

L.A. CHARGERS AT JACKSONVILLE

Line: Chargers by 2 1/2.

Straight up – Chargers. Against the spread – Chargers.

SUNDAY

MIAMI AT BUFFALO

Line: Bills by 13 1/2.

Straight up – Bills. Against the spread – Bills.

N.Y. GIANTS AT MINNESOTA

Line: Vikings by 3.

Straight up – Giants. Against the spread – Giants.

BALTIMORE AT CINCINNATI

Line: Bengals by 9.

Straight up – Bengals. Against the spread – Ravens.

MONDAY

DALLAS AT TAMPA BAY

Line: Cowboys by 2 1/2

Straight up – Cowboys. Against the spread – Cowboys.

LAST WEEK (SEASON)

Straight up – 12-4 (177-92-2). Against the spread – 10-5-1 (138-129-4).

