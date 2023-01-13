Journal Sentinel, PackersNews beat reporter Tom Silverstein makes his NFL wild-card predictions

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard, team-by-team injury reports and more. Odds information provided by Tipico Sportsbook.

SATURDAY

SEATTLE AT SAN FRANCISCO

Line: 49ers by 9 1/2.

Straight up – 49ers. Against the spread – Seahawks.

L.A. CHARGERS AT JACKSONVILLE

Line: Chargers by 2 1/2.

Straight up – Chargers. Against the spread – Chargers.

SUNDAY

MIAMI AT BUFFALO

Line: Bills by 13 1/2.

Straight up – Bills. Against the spread – Bills.

N.Y. GIANTS AT MINNESOTA

Line: Vikings by 3.

Straight up – Giants. Against the spread – Giants.

BALTIMORE AT CINCINNATI

Line: Bengals by 9.

Straight up – Bengals. Against the spread – Ravens.

MONDAY

DALLAS AT TAMPA BAY

Line: Cowboys by 2 1/2

Straight up – Cowboys. Against the spread – Cowboys.

LAST WEEK (SEASON)

Straight up – 12-4 (177-92-2). Against the spread – 10-5-1 (138-129-4).