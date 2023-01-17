Green 19 Podcast: Wrapping up Packers season, future of Aaron Rodgers, defense and more

The Green Bay Packers 2022 season came to a disappointing and early end after falling short of the playoffs. Host Kassidy Hill is joined by reporters Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood to wrap up the Packers season, break down what went wrong, what went right and what it means for the future. They also contemplate all that will go in to the future of Aaron Rodgers, Joe Barry and the Packers special teams return game with Keisean Nixon.

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.