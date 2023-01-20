PACKERS

Journal Sentinel, PackersNews beat reporter Tom Silverstein makes his NFL divisional round playoff predictions

Tom Silverstein
Packers News
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard, team-by-team injury reports and more. Odds information provided by Tipico Sportsbook

SATURDAY

JACKSONVILLE AT KANSAS CITY

Line: Chiefs by 9.

Straight up – Chiefs. Against the spread – Chiefs.

N.Y. GIANTS AT PHILADELPHIA

Line: Eagles by 7 1/2.

Straight up – Eagles. Against the spread – Giants.

SUNDAY

CINCINNATI AT BUFFALO

Line: Bills by 5 1/2.

Straight up – Bills. Against the spread – Bengals.

DALLAS AT SAN FRANCISCO

Line: 49ers by 4.

Straight up – 49ers. Against the spread – Cowboys.

LAST WEEK (SEASON)

Straight up – 5-1 (182-93-2). Against the spread – 3-3 (141-132-4).

