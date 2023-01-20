Journal Sentinel, PackersNews beat reporter Tom Silverstein makes his NFL divisional round playoff predictions
Tom Silverstein
Packers News
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season.
SATURDAY
JACKSONVILLE AT KANSAS CITY
Line: Chiefs by 9.
Straight up – Chiefs. Against the spread – Chiefs.
N.Y. GIANTS AT PHILADELPHIA
Line: Eagles by 7 1/2.
Straight up – Eagles. Against the spread – Giants.
SUNDAY
CINCINNATI AT BUFFALO
Line: Bills by 5 1/2.
Straight up – Bills. Against the spread – Bengals.
DALLAS AT SAN FRANCISCO
Line: 49ers by 4.
Straight up – 49ers. Against the spread – Cowboys.
LAST WEEK (SEASON)
Straight up – 5-1 (182-93-2). Against the spread – 3-3 (141-132-4).