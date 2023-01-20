Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia interviews for Indianapolis Colts head coaching job

GREEN BAY – After starting a revival for the Green Bay Packers special teams last season, Rich Bisaccia joined the mix of an expansive interview process to become the Indianapolis Colts next head coach.

Bisaccia became the ninth candidate to interview with the Colts, the team announced on its Twitter account Friday. It’s a job Bisaccia has some familiarity with. Before being hired as the Packers special teams coordinator, he was the Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach to close 2021.

Bisaccia joined Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Colts special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone and incumbent Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday.

Long considered one of the NFL’s best special teams coordinators, Bisaccia had success in his stint as an interim head coach. He led the Raiders to a 7-5 record in 12 games after replacing Jon Gruden, who was fired midseason after racist, misogynistic and homophobic emails were discovered. Bisaccia took over a mess following the scandal and led the Raiders to the playoffs as a wild card.

After losing 26-19 to the eventual AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals in the postseason, Bisaccia was thought to be a strong candidate to retain the Raiders head coaching job permanently. Owner Mark Davis instead was lured by longtime New England Patriots offensive coordinator and former Denver Broncos head coach Josh McDaniels. The Raiders plummeted in McDaniels’ first season, finishing 6-11 and third in the AFC West.

Rich Bisaccia led Packers' special teams to improved play in 2022

Bisaccia, meanwhile, showed he has a knack for cleaning up messes in Green Bay. He inherited the league’s worst special teams unit and showed immediate improvement. The Packers finished 22nd in Rich Gosselin’s annual special teams rankings last season, up from their 32nd-place finish in 2021. It’s the highest ranking for the franchise since 2017.

Among the improvements Bisaccia made was to the Packers’ return game. Keisean Nixon, who previously played for Bisaccia with the Raiders, was a revelation as a kickoff and punt return specialist after winning the job from Amari Rodgers midway through the season. Nixon led the NFL in kickoff return yardage, the only returner in the league to reach 1,000, despite not returning a kick until Week 6. He was second in the NFL with a 12.7-yard average on 35 returns, behind only Arizona’s Pharoh Cooper (13-yard average on 12 returns).

Nixon was selected first-team All-Pro as a kickoff returner, the first time the Packers have had an All-Pro at that position. The last first-team All-Pro return specialist for the Packers was Desmond Howard, who earned recognition as a punt returner in 1996.

There is still work to do on the Packers special teams. They led the NFL with having four kicks blocked last season, two on punts, one on a field goal and one on an extra-point attempt. But the units improved as the season progressed, leading to big expectations for what the special teams can do in 2023, if Bisaccia is coordinating.

More:Tom Silverstein makes his NFL divisional round playoff predictions

Dougherty: Aaron Rodgers' contract gives him a great hand, but he doesn't hold all the cards