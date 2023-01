SUNDAY

SAN FRANCISCO AT PHILADELPHIA

Line: Eagles by 2 1/2.

Straight up – Eagles. Against the spread – Eagles.

CINCINNATI AT KANSAS CITY

Line: Chiefs by 1 1/2.

Straight up – Bengals. Against the spread – Bengals.

LAST WEEK (SEASON)

Straight up – 3-1 (185-94-2). Against the spread – 1-3 (142-135-4).