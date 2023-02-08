Report: Packers hiring former Cardinals cornerbacks coach Greg Williams

GREEN BAY – The Green Bay Packers are hiring a new coach to help fill the void left by passing game coordinator Jerry Gray, who left to become assistant head coach/defense with the Atlanta Falcons.

It’s unclear exactly what position he’ll fill, but former Arizona Cardinals cornerbacks coach Greg Williams will join coach Matt LaFleur’s staff, according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.

Williams spent the past four seasons on coach Kliff Kingsbury’s staff but found himself without a job when Kingsbury was fired after the season. He comes to the Packers with 13 years of NFL coaching experience, seven of it as a position coach in the secondary.

Before coaching under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph during his Arizona tenure, he served under Joseph – then the head coach – for a year in Denver. Williams, 46, spent 2016-’17 as defensive backs coach with the Indianapolis Colts and 2009-’15 as assistant linebackers coach and then assistant defensive backs coach for the San Diego Chargers.

Gray oversaw the entire secondary, but Ryan Downard was the safeties coach, so LaFleur could split the secondary duties between Downard and Williams or name one of them the passing game coordinator.

Titans hire Packers' Chad Brinker to be their assistant GM

The Packers are losing personnel and football administration executive Chad Brinker to the Tennessee Titans, who have hired Brinker as their assistant general manager, a source confirmed. Brinker spent 13 seasons with the Packers, starting out as a pro and college scout before advancing to a position that encompassed all facets of personnel.

Brinker also became involved in long-range planning, working under general manager Brian Gutekunst and executive vice president Russ Ball on front-office-related matters such as salary cap administration, player contract research and negotiation and oversight of the personnel department.

In 2021, Brinker received an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, which he worked on while fulfilling his duties with the Packers. He also holds a bachelor’s degree in specialized studies and a master's degree in sports administration, both from Ohio University, where he was a two-time all-Mid-American Conference selection at running back.

Brinker joins newly hired general manager Ran Carthon in Tennessee. Sports Illustrated was the first to report the hiring.