Journal Sentinel, PackersNews beat reporter Tom Silverstein makes his predictions for the Super Bowl
Tom Silverstein
Packers News
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein has made his picks for every game of the NFL season. Odds information provided by Tipico Sportsbook.
SUNDAY
KANSAS CITY VS. PHILADELPHIA
Line: Chiefs by 1 1/2
Straight up – Chiefs. Against the spread – Chiefs.
PREVIOUS WEEK (SEASON)
Straight up – 1-1 (186-95-2). Against the spread – 1-1 (143-136-4).