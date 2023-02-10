Journal Sentinel, PackersNews beat reporter Tom Silverstein makes his predictions for the Super Bowl

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein has made his picks for every game of the NFL season. Odds information provided by Tipico Sportsbook.

SUNDAY

KANSAS CITY VS. PHILADELPHIA

Line: Chiefs by 1 1/2

Straight up – Chiefs. Against the spread – Chiefs.

PREVIOUS WEEK (SEASON)

Straight up – 1-1 (186-95-2). Against the spread – 1-1 (143-136-4).