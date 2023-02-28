Brian Gutekunst says 'all options are on the table' for Aaron Rodgers' future with Packers

GREEN BAY – Brian Gutekunst isn’t saying yes.

Before the Green Bay Packers general manager took a single question from reporters at the NFL scouting combine Tuesday in Indianapolis, Gutekunst made clear there wasn’t much to update with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Other than text messages, Gutekunst said he and the four-time MVP quarterback have spoken sparingly since the end of last season.

It was what Gutekunst didn’t say that might have been most significant. In December, when Gutekunst addressed the media with just a few weeks left in the season, he acknowledged wanting Rodgers to return in 2023 but added he wanted all his players to return.

Gutekunst was asked the same question Tuesday morning with a different answer, lacking any noticeable commitment to the quarterback this fall.

“He’s a great player,” Gutekunst said, “but until we have those conversations, I think all options are on the table right now. But we really need to have those conversations, what’s best for the Green Bay Packers, what’s best for Aaron. So we’ll get to that once those conversations happen.”

Resolution to Aaron Rodgers saga coming soon

Truly having all options on the table means there is still a pathway for Rodgers to be the Packers starting quarterback in 2023. Gutekunst placed some qualifies on a reunion, however.

The first step would be addressing Rodgers’ contract. Rodgers is due a $58.3 million option bonus this season. His $1.165 million base salary would increase total pay to just under $59.5 million. His cap hit in 2023 is $31.6 million.

Gutekunst said there has been consideration of doing “some restructuring” if Rodgers returned. He didn’t offer any indications of what that could look like, but one option could be adding a fifth, voidable year onto a contract that currently extends four seasons on the cap.

The GM said he believes Rodgers would be open to the idea. Rodgers previously said on an appearance with friend and YouTube host Pat McAfee he likely wouldn’t play under his current contract structure in 2023.

“We’ll do what’s best for the Green Bay Packers,” Gutekunst said, “and I think he will, too.”

Gutekunst also said he expects an answer from Rodgers on the quarterback’s future plans soon, enabling the franchise to move forward in whatever direction it decides.

“Certainly before free agency, I think,” Gutekunst said, drawing a deadline for March 15. “That would be good. I don’t know if there’s anything firm, but I think that would be helpful for our football team.”

Jordan Love ‘definitely needs to play’

Gutekunst offered a stronger sense of where he believes quarterback Jordan Love is in his progression this offseason.

Love has sat three seasons since being drafted in the first round, playing sparingly. As Love enters his fourth season, Gutekunst said he believes it’s time for Love to be a full-time starter.

“He definitely needs to play,” Gutekunst said. “I think that’s the next step in his progression. I think he’s ready for that. Not every quarterback comes into this league ready to go out and play, and I think he needed a little time. But over the last year and a half, I think you’ve seen that’s the next step in his progression. He needs to go and play.”

Gutekunst cautioned the Packers will go through a transition on the field if Love inherits the starting role this fall. The team was 6-10 in Rodgers’ first season as the starter, despite coming off a 13-3 record and trip to the NFC championship game the previous season. After a slow start in Rodgers’ second season, it wasn’t until 29 games through his Hall of Fame career the quarterback had a winning record.

“I think the one thing you see in this league, it’s very rarely are guys shot out of a cannon winning-wise," Gutekunst said. "There is some great play, there’s instances you see flashes, but I think it takes most of these quarterbacks a little bit of time to learn how to win. It’s one thing to play well and make throws and make plays, but it’s another thing to lead your team to wins. I think that takes time. You don’t get a lot of that in this league, but certainly with any new quarterback that’s playing for the first time, you’re going to need some of that.”

David Bakhtiari still in team’s plans for 2023

As David Bakhtiari transitioned back onto the field after missing a full season recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament, Gutekunst thought the offensive line improved.

By season’s end, Gutekunst believed the offensive line was “outstanding” as Bakhtiari became a regular starter again. Bakhtiari missed four games late in the season because of an emergency appendectomy, but his snaps otherwise stabilized as he learned how to maintain his surgically repaired knee through the week.

“When he’s in there,” Gutekunst said, “we’re a top-notch unit. Having him out there was really important for us. Him getting into his rhythm and flow of how to get through the week and really be able to perform at his highest level on Sundays was really important for us. I think we’re over that hump, and I think he has an idea of what he needs to do week to week to get out there and perform at that level. When he’s playing like that, I think it’s just a trickle-down effect to the unit as a whole.”

Gutekunst said he expects a restructure of Bakhtiari’s contract soon to save money against the cap, but the two-time All-Pro left tackle is expected to be on the roster in 2023.

‘Huge debt of gratitude’ for Aaron Jones

The Packers are leaving no stone unturned in restructuring player contracts to save money against the cap, something they’ve made a habit of the past couple of offseasons. So far, running back Aaron Jones is the only player to receive less money.

Gutekunst said the team owes Jones a “huge debt of gratitude” after accepting a $5 million pay cut to stay with the Packers. The decrease reduced Jones’ original $16 million salary to $11 million, of which $8.52 million was converted into a guaranteed signing bonus. Jones would have been the second-highest paid tailback in the NFL behind only Christian McCaffrey’s $16.015 million salary. Now he ranks eighth.

“He’s obviously one of our most dynamic playmakers,” Gutekunst said, “and we knew when we signed him a few years ago that this would be, this second year, right after the second year, there’d be a little bit of a time where we’d have to make a decision, and we’re just really excited to get him back.”

Secondary ‘in flux’ as draft approaches

After years of stability on the back end of the Packers defense, Gutekunst signaled a change.

The GM said both safety positions and the nickel position are “in flux” this spring. While Darnell Savage will return after his fifth-year option was exercised, veteran Adrian Amos is scheduled to become a free agent.

“I think we have some options there,” Gutekunst said. “I think it’ll really end up being – because it’s really a nickel league now – so whatever best five we have and how that fits, I think we’ll get to once the games roll around. But I don’t know how that’ll fit right now.”

Gutekunst said one option could be moving Rasul Douglas to safety. Douglas has primarily been a perimeter cornerback in his career, though he slid inside to the slot during the first half of last season. Gutekunst said Douglas’ eyes and instincts when he’s able to see the whole field gives him the ability to play safety. The first indication of whether that might be part of the plan likely won’t come until organized team activities this spring.

“His skillset,” Gutekunst said, “as far as his eyes, his ability to go get the ball, his angles, his instincts, he’s a pretty good tackler, too. So, yeah, I think he could make that transition if that’s what we decided to do.”