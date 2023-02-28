Packers GM Brian Gutekunst says he's had little contact with Aaron Rodgers since the season ended

INDIANAPOLIS − Aaron Rodgers may have emerged into the light already, but for now, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst is still in the dark.

There has been little contact between the GM and the four-time MVP, this according to Gutekunst, who met with local reporters before taking to the podium Tuesday morning at the annual NFL scouting combine.

“Not much to report on that one,” Gutekunst said. “We really haven’t had any conversations yet, so not a lot of answers there.

“There’s been some text communication,” he shared, but said the two have not spoken in person since the conclusion of the 2022 season.

The Packers are awaiting word from their quarterback, as to whether he would like to continue playing football or retire and, if the former, if he wants to return to Green Bay or be traded. The NFL free agency window opens March 15 and Gutekunst would prefer to have an answer by then.

“Certainly before free agency I think,” Gutekunst said as to a timeline. “I don’t know if there’s anything firm, but that’d certainly be helpful for our football team.”

Of course, even if Rodgers would like to return, the Packers still can trade him and instead move on with Jordan Love. That’s an option Gutekunst isn’t quite ready to discuss, though, until he has a conversation with Rodgers: "He’s a great player but, until we have those conversations, all options are on the table right now.”

As to what those options are, Gutekunst neglected to name specific teams, despite some outside reports this offseason claiming the New York Jets were leading the charge in talks as a trade option.

“I have conversations with teams all the time. I’m not getting into specifics with teams,” Gutekunst said. “This time of year that happens a lot. People certainly would be interested in Aaron Rodgers if they thought he was available.”

One quarterback the Packers have been in more communication with is Love. Gutekunst said the organization has been in “pretty constant contact” with Love and his representatives during the offseason. The backup quarterback is entering the final year of his rookie contract and has started only one game for the Packers: a Week 8 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021 when Rodgers was sidelined with COVID-19.

Gutekunst threw his trust behind Love on Tuesday, saying if Rodgers is not in Green Bay this coming season, Love is capable to take over. It’s a trust that has been built in private over the past couple of years. Asked point blank if he felt Love could lead the team, Gutekunst quickly responded, “Yes.”

"It takes most of these quarterbacks a little bit of time to learn how to win,” Gutekunst said. “(But) he needs to play. I think that’s the next step in his progression … I think it takes most of these quarterbacks a lot of time to learn how to win, you know, and it's one thing to play well and make throws and make plays but then it's another thing to lead your team to wins. And I think that takes time.

“I'm excited to see Jordan grow and play and I certainly expect that to be here.”