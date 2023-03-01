Packers get to $17 million under salary cap after adjusting Kenny Clark's contract

INDIANAPOLIS – The Green Bay Packers completed a contract adjustment with nose tackle Kenny Clark that will result in the club having nearly $17 million in cap space.

PackersNews was first to report that the club was working on a adjusting Clark’s contract and a source said Wednesday that the transaction was completed.

The Packers converted a combination of base salary and roster bonus totaling $11.835 million into a signing bonus and added a voidable year to the deal. It allowed them to spread the $11.835 million salary cap charge equally over five years.

As a result, Clark’s salary cap number dropped $11 million to $12.905 million.

The Packers were $22 million over the cap when the offseason began, but by adjusting the contracts of running back Aaron Jones, cornerback Jaire Alexander and linebacker Preston Smith they were able to shave $28 million over their cap.

The Clark deal means they have just under $17 million in cap space.

David Bakhtiari's contract is next to be restructured

They will get considerably more before the start of free agency. PackersNews reported last week and general manager Brian Gutekunst confirmed Tuesday that the Packers were working on reducing left tackle David Bakhtiari’s $28.79 million cap number.

Given Bakhtiari has played only 24 games over the last three seasons, it’s possible the Packers will be seeking a pay cut as they did with Jones. But they can still gain an additional $12 million in cap space simply by converting a large chunk of Bakhtiari’s base salary and roster bonus into a signing bonus.

Who might be next for contract adjustments?

Once the Bakhtiari deal is done, Gutekunst will have some breathing room so he can re-sign some of his own free agents, a list that includes returner Keisean Nixon, kicker Mason Crosby, tight end Robert Tonyan, receiver Allen Lazard and right tackle Yosh Nijman.

However, Gutekunst could lose $10 million in cap space if quarterback Aaron Rodgers retires or is traded and, to get through the entire season, he will need more than the cap space he has right now.

He said he would be use discretion in adjusting more contracts.

“For the last few years, we've been kind of pushing some things (cap chargers) out and, at some point, you’ve got to pay up a little bit, and we’re going to do a little bit of that this year, I hope,” he said.

Gutekunst said he doesn’t expect to have the resources to spend on free agents that he’s had in previous years, but he and executive vice president of finance Russ Ball have identified some contracts they could tap for more cap space if they need it.

Among those are linebacker Rashan Gary and safety Darnell Savage, who are both on one-year deals worth $10.89 million and $7.9 million, respectively. In both cases, the club could convert a large chunk of the money to a signing bonus and add voidable years to lower the cap charge.