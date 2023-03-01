Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers indicates he will have a decision soon on his future plans

INDIANAPOLIS – It appears the conversation between Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst and quarterback Aaron Rodgers is going to happen soon.

Rodgers, speaking on the Aubrey Marcus Podcast on Wednesday morning, said he is close to a decision on whether he wants to continue playing football. At that point, he’ll talk with Gutekunst and let him know his plans.

Sources have said the Packers want to move on to 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love this season, but they need to find out what Rodgers wants to do and see if anything changes in their view of the future. Part of any resolution will be what to do with Rodgers’ $58.3 million guaranteed option bonus, which is due before the opening game of the regular season.

“There’s a finality to the decision,” Rodgers said. “I don’t make it lightly. I don’t want to drag anybody around. I’m answering questions about it because I got asked about it. I’m talking about it because it’s important to me.

“If you don’t like it and you think it’s drama, and you think I’m being a diva or whatever, then just tune it out. That’s fine. But this is my life. It’s important to me. I’ll make a decision soon enough and we’ll go down that road. I’ll be really excited about it.”

Marcus, a holistic health entrepreneur, is one of Rodgers’ best friends. His podcast features conversations with top professional athletes, business people and spiritual leaders, and covers topics of practices Rodgers has been heavily invested in recent years.

Much of the discussion was about the push and pull Rodgers went through during his four-day darkness retreat on whether to retire or play.

He said he spent the third day of the retreat imagining himself in retirement and the fourth day imagining himself playing again. He said he’s not ready to make a final decision yet, but doesn’t plan to make the Packers wait too much longer.

"For everybody involved directly and indirectly, it’s best for a decision earlier,” Rodgers said. “I feel really good about the conversations that are going to be had that have happened with important people in my life, yourself included, but I'm not looking for somebody to tempt me with the answers. The answers are right inside. We've touched on many of them.

“I’ve definitely touched the feelings on both sides in the darkness and I'm thankful for that time, but there's a finality to the decision. I don’t take it lightly.”

Gutekunst said Tuesday that he was hoping for a decision before free agency starts March 15.

Here are some of Rodgers’ comments on what thoughts he had about his football future during his four-day darkness retreat:

What retirement might be like for him

“A lot of insecurity and fear came about what retirement looks like that I hadn't really acknowledged or even thought was there. I thought, I’ve got foundation stuff, I’ve got philanthropic stuff I want to be a part of, I’ve got business stuff I've been cultivating for years now. I have dreams outside of the game, I want to travel and get my body back and not wake up hurt and all these different thoughts that I thought was my justification for everything being fine. I’ve got friendships, I’ve got lots of land next to friends and life to experience. Hopefully, (being) a father and kids.”

What scared him about those thoughts

“There were some deep insecurities and fears that came up in the darkness about retirement. I really had to sit with those and trace them back to childhood or trace them back to college or trace them back to early days of the NFL, and work through those moments that came up and work through the insecurities.”

What thoughts he settled on about retirement

“So, after five or six hours of going through it, I found a really nice sweetness and comfort in the reality that I was sitting with that day, which was retirement, what that would look like and what would nourish my soul best. Where would I want to live? What would I want to spend time with? What would I do with my free time? Where would I want to travel? How would I fill a competitive hole in my heart because I’ve played sports since I was 6 years old. So, a really beautiful, beautiful ending to that, but a lot of really difficult contemplations around this insecurity and fear with what happens when they turn the lights out on your career.”

His biggest fear about retirement

“Regret. It’s not regretting this decision, not knowing what could have been. So, that’s the fear part. What are you doing? You should be playing. Why are you so scared of whatever, failure or hanging on too long, that every single day you’re regretting this.”

What he thought about on Day 4 about continuing his career

“I love football I always have. I used to say it's my favorite sport, but I wasn't even allowed to play it yet. And be playing basketball, baseball, soccer and people would say, ‘What's your favorite sport?’ I’d say, ‘Of course, football. Yeah, it's my favorite. At some point, I'm going to be a quarterback.' ”

What would be his reasons for playing

“I love playing and that’s a good enough reason. But what’s going to make it most enjoyable? I love the competition, laying it on the line. But all the other stuff that goes with it, the mental game Monday to Saturday, the discipline, the little bit of advantage you try to gain through diet, sleep, meditation, acupuncture, whatever it might be. At the heart of it is you want to be the best. You love competing and you want to dominate.”

What else makes it special

“It’s the people. People win championships. I know teams get the credit for it, but the people win the championships. You win championships and you have success with great people. I look back on my career over 18 years and some great friendships that I’ve made. And I thought about what made the best teams I’ve been on the best. What made them the cut above the other ones and it was they were super connected and really, truly enjoyed each other. That’s what teams are always trying to replicate.”

What happens if he decides to play

“So, if I decide to play, I think first is a conversation with them. ‘Where are you guys at?’ I’ve been there 18 years and I have so much love for Green Bay and the organization. Eighteen years, that’s a teenager, like the second last year of being a teenager. That’s what I did in one city, playing there. When I got there I was 21. Now I have gray hair and a beard and have started 15 seasons. I know the city inside and out and my favorite places and the people outside the facility who I call friends.”

Where he stands now

“In the darkness, the realization was one (option) was scary and one was unknown. The scary was retirement. The unknown was going back and playing. Is that Green Bay or is that somewhere else? If that’s somewhere else, what is it like being somewhere else. Now it feels like there are two very beautiful options that both feel really nourishing and special, and that it’s just life. Life is about making decisions.”

