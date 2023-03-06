Here's how Derek Carr signing with the Saints impacts the Packers' market for trading Aaron Rodgers

GREEN BAY – The first domino has fallen in the NFL’s 2023 quarterback shuffle and its result could aid the Green Bay Packers in trading quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

After meeting with New Orleans, Carolina and the New York Jets at the NFL scouting combine last week, former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr reached agreement and signed a four-year deal with the Saints on Monday.

Carr’s removal from the market could affect how other teams approach their quarterback question with free agency looming March 15. The draft will provide several teams with options, but for those seeking a veteran who might lift them into Super Bowl contention, Rodgers might be the answer.

Here is how the Carr signing affects the landscape for teams potentially seeking veteran quarterbacks.

New York Jets

It’s no secret that the Jets have some interest in Rodgers and that owner Woody Johnson isn’t afraid to spend money. With Carr out of the picture, the Jets may be hyper-focused on obtaining Rodgers. It wouldn’t be surprising if they have the framework for a deal in place with GM Brian Gutekunst. It’s unlikely they’ll be willing to give up two first-round draft picks for Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson if that becomes a possibility and with the 13th overall pick, they will probably miss out on the top tier of rookie throwers. Whatever price they have to pay for Rodgers would be cheaper than Jackson or moving up in the first round.

Las Vegas Raiders

Though they remain a potential spot for Rodgers, the guaranteed $58.3 million they would be on the hook for might be too rich for their blood. They don’t have a replacement for Carr, so they’re definitely in the market. Jimmy Garoppolo, who becomes a free agent next week, could be a cheaper option. The Raiders own the No. 7 pick in the draft and have a chance to land one of the big four rookie quarterbacks, so they aren’t desperate for Rodgers. But coach Josh McDaniels is under pressure to win and teaming Rodgers with receiver Davante Adams would go a long way in revitalizing the Raiders.

Carolina Panthers

Somewhat of a longshot because they are invested in building for the future and probably not willing to give up high draft picks, the Panthers remain an ideal spot for Rodgers. Former Packers offensive line coach James Campen and defensive coordinator Dom Capers are there, The head coach, Frank Reich, is a former NFL quarterback, and so is quarterbacks coach Josh McCown, which would appeal to Rodgers. Carolina would probably be an option if the price for Rodgers sinks to below a first-round pick, but they also are committed to building through the draft.

Miami Dolphins

Rodgers’ former teammate, Kurt Benkert said recently that he expected the quarterback to land in Miami. It’s hard to imagine Benkert having any inside information, but he did point out that the Dolphins are capable of winning right away and provide a nice warm climate for a guy whose cold-weather tolerance has to be waning after so many years. It wouldn’t be out of the question for the Dolphins to sit Tua Tagovailoa and let him fully recover from the numerous concussions he’s suffered. Plus, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel runs a similar offense to Matt LaFleur and has a history degree from Yale, so he could match Rodgers wit for wit in a discussion on just about anything. The Dolphins have only five draft picks, and none is in the first round, so they might have to get creative if they want to swing a deal with the Packers.

More:If Jordan Love is the Packers' next starting quarterback, his supporting cast will play a pivotal role

Dougherty: Matt LaFleur puts himself on the line bringing back Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry

Houston Texans

Armed with the No. 2 pick in the draft, the Texans could walk away with either Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud and feel just fine with their quarterback position. Or they could roll with Davis Mills and build around him. They have a new coach, a young team and a lot of draft capital, so it doesn’t make much sense for them to pursue an old quarterback.

Tennessee Titans

It seems very unlikely Rodgers would be a fit here because the Titans appear ready to blow up their team and start over. There were reports this week that running back Derrick Henry is on the trading block and new general manager Ran Carthon should have some time to build through the draft. If they cut Ryan Tannehill, they might have some interest in Rodgers, but Rodgers may have no interest in a rebuilding team, even if his best friend, Randall Cobb, owns a house in the Nashville area.