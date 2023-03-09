The Green Bay Packers will receive two compensatory picks for 2023 NFL draft

GREEN BAY – Brian Gutekunst is going to have a busy third day of the NFL draft, regardless of any draft picks the Green Bay Packers might receive if they trade quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers added two compensatory draft picks Thursday: No. 170 overall in the fifth round and No. 256 in the seventh round. The picks were rewarded to the Packers as compensation for losing receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, offensive lineman Lucas Patrick and cornerback Chandon Sullivan in free agency last spring.

Gutekunst now has six draft picks on the draft’s third and final day, including four in the seventh round. The Packers have one draft pick in each of the first four rounds, starting with the 15th overall. They have two picks in the fifth round and none in the sixth.