Green 19 Podcast: What's happening with Aaron Rodgers? All we heard at NFL scouting combine, more

GREEN BAY − The futures of the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers are still in flux. But a lot was said − and certain things not said − as the league descended on Indianapolis for the annual NFL scouting combine.

Host Kassidy Hill is joined by reporter Tom Silverstein to recap the combine, all they heard and what general manager Brian Gutekunst had to say about Rodgers, Jordan Love and the future of the franchise. They also provide updates on Rodgers' current talks with the New York Jets and what that likely means for the chances of a trade.

